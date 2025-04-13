David Finlay Looks Back At Tekken-Inspired Entrance At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

David Finlay came out at Wrestle Kingdom 19 with an entrance influenced by Tekken, and he recently looked back on the experience. Finlay spoke with Fightful for a recent interview and during it he spoke about the Bryan Fury-style entrance for his IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship defense against Yota Tsjui. You can see highlights below:

On the entrance: “It was cool. I got to do a collaboration with Tekken for my entrance. That was kind of Bryan Fury themed. I was just really happy that I got to have a Gatlin gun to be honest. The child in me was like, ‘This is sick.’ It was really cool. It is strange to get to the position where you finally get to do the cool entrance, you know? Because as a kid, when you want to be a wrestler, that’s part of the dream of, ‘I want to have a sick entrance,’ and all that stuff. Walking down the aisle, getting ready for the title match, I was like, ‘Yeah, I did it.'”

On the logistics of bringing the gatling gun: “I was worried because, it was either ship it there or I would have to bring it myself. So I to order the biggest duffel bag I could find. It was terrible. I was stressed about it ‘cause this thing’s going to break. It’s in a duffel bag, it’s going to break. Luckily, got it to Tokyo in one piece.”