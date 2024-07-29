David Finlay Says He’s Saving NJPW From Outsiders Ahead Of Match With Konosuke Takeshita

David Finlay next battles Konosuke Takeshita in the NJPW G1 Climax, and he says he will break the AEW star. Finley cut a promo following his win over Ren Narita on Sunday’s show, and called out Takeshita while pointing out all the stars he “sent packing” to AEW.

“Who’s next, Takeshita?,” Finlay said (per Fightful). “Takeshita? DDT guy, AEW guy, Tony Khan’s shiny toy guy. Here’s the thing about Tony Khan’s shiny toys. I have a very habit of breaking them. Jay White, I sent packing. Will Ospreay, I sent packing. Matter of fact, Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay, I beat them both at the same time to become the first-ever Global Heavyweight Champion.”

He continued, “So Takeshita, I will look forward to breaking you because there’s a thing about outsiders. I’ve gotta save this company from outsiders, and while you may be Japanese, you sure as hell do not belong in my ring. So Takeshita, eat all your white rice, eat your fish, eat your chicken, eat your beef, eat your pork, get a good meal in you, get some good night’s sleep. Because when I face you one-on-one, I am going to crush you into oblivion.”

Finlay is 2-2 in the B Block of the G1 Climax 34 lineup, while Takeshita is 3-1.