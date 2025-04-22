David Finlay Says NJPW Rings Have Turned Him Into A Snob

David Finlay, son of Fit Finlay, has developed a discerning taste when it comes to wrestling rings.

Having competed extensively both in the United States and internationally, he recently revealed to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that the rings used in New Japan Pro-Wrestling are his clear preference when compared to others around the globe.

“I think New Japan probably has the best ring. That’s my favorite ring to be in. Like it’s turned me into a ring snob, honestly. But I also started out wrestling on roadside shows. So I’ve been in terrible rings and it kind of doesn’t make a difference, but it is nice to be in a New Japan ring. I’ve been in some rings on some shows and it’s like, ‘I don’t know if it’s going to hold up.’ It’s always nice when there’s an added level of structural danger in a match,” Finlay said.