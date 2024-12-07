David Finlay vs. Brody King Confirmed For Wrestle Dynasty

Brody King will face off with David Finlay at Wrestle Dynasty. As previously noted, the House of Black member appeared in a video at NJPW’s World Tag League event on December 5th to answer an open challenge from Finlay. NJPW has now confirmed that the match is set for the crossover event.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on January 5th, is:

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Great-O-Khan & HENARE (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi OR Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* International Women’s Cup: TBD (AEW) vs. TBD (NJPW) vs. TBD (ROH) vs. TBD (STARDOM)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs Ricochet

* Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

* Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

* Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* David Finlay vs. Brody King