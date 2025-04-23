David Finlay Would Like To Get Back In Ring With Brody King

David Finlay enjoys Brody King’s hard hitting style and would love to have another match with the AEW star. Finlay spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and was asked who he would want to face from the AEW and CMLL rosters.

“Honestly, I would like to just get back in the ring with Brody King,” Finlay said . “Actually to go back on your earlier question of just being hit by someone. Brody King actually is the hardest hitting person. I do remember actually at the Tokyo Dome, one of the last times he chopped me. You can actually go in and hear as he’s winding up, I just went, ‘God, no!’”

He continued, “I would love to do more stuff with Brody in Japan. I think he would be incredibly successful there if he got to get more dates over there. He’s my kind of wrestler.”

The two competed at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty back in January, with Finlay getting the win there.