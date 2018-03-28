WWE News: David Otunga Gets Sick Niece a Heart Transplant, New Women’s History Month Video

– David Otunga reportedly procured a new heart for his sick niece. According to The Blast, Otunga’s niece Kylee has been battling heart failure and had been living thanks to the aid of a continuous IV and machine. Otunga told the site that he attended several interviews to get Kylee on a transplant list when her condition worsened and managed to get her moved to the top of the list due to the severity of her condition.

Kylee will live with Otunga once she is released from the hospital. The WWE star bought a home so that he could stay near her while she was hospitalized, which she will be moving into.

– WWE posted the following video honoring abolitionist and Uncle Tom’s Cabin author Harriet Beecher Stowe for Women’s History Month: