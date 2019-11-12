wrestling / News

David Penzer Says Shane McMahon’s WWE-WCW Takeover Story Is Inaccurate

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Vince McMahon Shane McMahon WWE WCW

– On the most recent episode of Table For 3, Shane McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis discuss WWE buying WCW in 2001. During the conversation, Shane tells the story that many WCW wrestlers and employees didn’t know about the purchase until he showed up to Nitro and informed them. Laurinaitis added that only he and some lawyers knew about the purchase.

You can watch the preview clip in the video below.

Former WCW ring announcer David Penzer calls Shane’s story inaccurate, noting that WWE made the announcement on its website days before the final Nitro.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

David Penzer, WCW, WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading