David Penzer Says Shane McMahon’s WWE-WCW Takeover Story Is Inaccurate

– On the most recent episode of Table For 3, Shane McMahon, Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis discuss WWE buying WCW in 2001. During the conversation, Shane tells the story that many WCW wrestlers and employees didn’t know about the purchase until he showed up to Nitro and informed them. Laurinaitis added that only he and some lawyers knew about the purchase.

You can watch the preview clip in the video below.

Former WCW ring announcer David Penzer calls Shane’s story inaccurate, noting that WWE made the announcement on its website days before the final Nitro.

This is inaccurate. There was an announcement made online the WCW website, a few days before Nitro, that WWE had purchased the company. We had no details of our future when Shane addressed us but we did know that the company had been sold. https://t.co/xC3GGO8R44 — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) November 11, 2019

Wow! This took me aback. I remember turning on the computer 18 years ago and this is how I found out my world was about to change. Since then, I've seen it in my head when describing it but to see it again has the memories flooding back. https://t.co/BUoSYHEkAk — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) November 12, 2019

Memories fade after 20 years. I'm sure it was not that they concocted a story all these years later. Shane did have said talent meeting so, if that's the way he remembers it, no worries, just telling my memories. — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) November 11, 2019

I was not trying to throw WWE under the bus. It was a long time ago and memories fade. — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) November 11, 2019