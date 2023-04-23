wrestling / News
David Sahadi on Why He Thinks the Initial XFL Failed in 2001, Vince McMahon Not Having a Full Idea
– During a recent interview with The Insiders Podcast for AdFree Shows, former WWE creative director David Sahadi spoke about the initial launch of the XFL in 2001 and why he thinks it failed. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
David Sahadi on XFL being technically ahead of the curve: “We created such great hype that when the product came out, it didn’t move up to the hype. But technically, we were way ahead of time; we were the first football broadcast to ever use the sky cam… We microphoned players before the NFL did.”
His thoughts on why the XFL failed: “Vince didn’t really have a full idea about what this was. He had a concept. But six months had gone by and he had no full idea.”
Vince McMahon attempted to relaunch the XFL again in 2020, but the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. McMahon later filed bankruptcy on the XFL relaunch, and the brand and organization were purchased by an ownership group led by former WWE Superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The first season under the new ownership group is currently underway.
