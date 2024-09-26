– During a recent interview with The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show, Mr. McMahon producer David Shoemaker discussed interviewing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for the Netflix docuseries, which debuted earlier this week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Shoemaker on McMahon’s energy levels for the interviews: “He always had a lot of energy. He always had a thermos he was drinking out of that, I believe, had a five-hour energy, or multiples of it, thrown in there. It never felt like he was sleepy. He would go nonstop. He famously gets three hours of sleep. At some point he said, ‘My doctor and trainer told me I have to get more. I’m trying.’ He’s got a lot of hours to film, only sleeping for three hours. It wasn’t just the waiting, call time is at noon, he shows up at ten. That was already weird. I had a back row seat, what do I know.”

On how you needed to have an open schedule for film with McMahon: “The whole scene felt like he was oblivious to that. You hear that from people who work there. Creative meeting is supposed to start at two PM, so we all know it’ll happen around eight. There is no apologies when he walks in. ‘It’s just the way it happens because this is when I’m here.’ I learned very quickly I needed to have an open schedule. For the production team, they’ve done documentaries about some of the most famous people in the world, and never dealt with anything like this.”

The Vince McMahon docuseries, Mr. McMahon, is streaming now on Netflix.