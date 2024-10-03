David Shoemaker Says Linda McMahon Wasn’t ‘Forthcoming’ in Mr. McMahon Interview

During an interview with the SI Media podcast (via Fightful), producer David Shoemaker spoke about interviewing Linda McMahon for the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon. He noted that she wasn’t ‘the most forthcoming’ in them, especially when it came to Vince’s affairs.

He said: “I think it’s clear from watching, you asked about Vince not giving you anything, Linda was not the most forthcoming person in that interview either. I think I was there for that one, I don’t even remember if there was more good stuff on the cutting room floor. I certainly wish we could have gotten more details about that from her. It’s a very business relationship, I would say.“