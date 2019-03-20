David Starr Deletes Video Bashing ROH, Jay Lethal, and Sinclair Broadcasting

– As previously reported, David Starr cut a controversial promo on Twitter, bashing ROH and Sinclair Broadcasting ahead of his upcoming title match against Jay Lethal. The controversial promo has now been pulled.

In the video, Starr called ROH and its parent company, Sinclair Broadcasting, a corporate propaganda machine. Starr took down the promo earlier today and said he was asked by the “powers that be” to take it down. David Starr wrote on Twitter, “Last night, I posted a promo for my historic championship match on April 21st against Ring of Honor Champion Jay Lethal in Netanya, Israel for Israeli Pro Wrestling Association. I have been asked by the powers that be to remove said promo.”

He added, “Out of respect to IPWA, who have already paid for Jay’s very expensive flight & accommodation, I will comply. My complying with this request is not an admission of wrongdoing or a retraction. I stand by my entire statement and do not regret any of my actions regarding this subject.”

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that ROH management didn’t care for the video critiquing company politics. The impression was that Lethal could’ve been pulled from the event if the promo wasn’t taken down.