Various News: David Starr Hypes PROGRESS Chapter 79, Rare Match With Dusty Rhodes Online

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– David Starr posted to Twitter to hype tonight’s PROGRESS Wrestling event in Camden. Starr faces Travis Banks at the event. You can see his post below:

– Title Match Wrestling shared the following rare match between Kevin Sullivan, Dusty Rhodes and Bam Bam Bigelow from 3PW’s “Babes, Belts & Blood” show on August 24, 2002:

