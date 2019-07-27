Various News: David Starr vs. WALTER Set for Sept. 15, James Storm Defends National Title, Jordynne Grace Shares Photo With Kane

– David Starr revealed this week that he will challenge WALTER for the PROGRESS World Championship on September 15. You can check out that clip below.

#SSS16 tournament winner, @TheProductDS, reveals when he'll challenge for the PROGRESS World Unified Title. pic.twitter.com/5w1CmYS1bf — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 25, 2019

– NWA released a video of James Storm defending his NWA National title for the first time from a recent taping of Championship Wrestling From Hollywood. You can check out that clip below.

– Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace shared a photo on Twitter with her and Kane. You can check out that tweet below.