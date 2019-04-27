David Starr Respects ROH But Doesn’t Want A Paycheck From Sinclair

David Starr hasn’t been shy about giving his opinion about well, anything. Whether it was claiming that ROH lied to him about his title match with Jay Lethal, then quit wXw and claimed WWE ruined independent wrestling. In an interview with the Jobbing Out podcast (via Fightful, Starr said that while he respects ROH, he doesn’t want to work for them because he would never accept a paycheck from Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Here are highlights:

On the promo he cut against ROH: “When I found out that the match was going to be for the Ring Of Honor Title, I was out in Liverpool after a show with a couple friends, and I just went on my phone and I saw I was getting tagged in a bunch of tweets and talking abut the fact that this match was happening for the Ring Of Honor Title, and I had already known I was wrestling Lethal, but I didn’t know it was gonna be for the title and then all of sudden that just dropped, and it’s not like Ring Of Honor tagged me in their tweets. For whatever reason, they decided that they didn’t want to tag me in their tweets but they included me in the picture that they posted. Whatever. So, I looked over at my friend who’s a Jewish friend of mine and I said, ‘I’m gonna say something about this and it might get some people talking’, and then I told him and he was like, ‘Okay, what do you wanna say?’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t think that I can speak about the things that I speak about and ignore the elephant in the room with Sinclair Broadcast being what they are and with, obviously, the government of Israel doing what the government of Israel does’. So, obviously it’s very delicate and my dad is very, very, very, everything pro-Israel and stuff so I knew it’d be touchy with him because we’ve gotten into heated discussions about it, and obviously, I knew that with doing this, saying what I felt needed to be said that I wouldn’t probably would never work for Ring Of Honor. But I wasn’t really concerned with that because I never, ever want to receive a paycheck from that corporation. So that didn’t really bother me, that idea.”

On wanting to distinguish between the two: “Initially, I wanted to distinguish the difference between the wrestling company and the corporation that owns it, but it’s hard to do that, because I love and respect and appreciate the history that Ring Of Honor wrestling is but obviously I can’t stay silent and front up like when Sinclair has given me this platform essentially, and I just wanted to use that platform which was much larger than mine to call them what they are, which, you know, it is what it is. I’ve had to take it down and stuff because they got a little upset for being identified for what they are, and yeah. I guess that’s that. It was just kinda something I felt I had to do.”