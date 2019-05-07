David Starr on Turning Down WWE Offers Over Lack of Healthcare

– WrestleTalk.com recently interviewed David Starr. Below are some highlights.

David Starr on turning down offers from WWE: “I’ve been contacted by them before and I’ve turned it down a couple of times. The thing that doesn’t hit home with the European audience is the health care thing. Because [you’re] very fortunate to just go to the hospital. That’s one of the reasons I moved to the UK. Being a professional wrestler, it’s hard to afford healthcare, the things you need.”

David Starr on his anti-WWE promo at the wXw event over WrestleMania weekend: “My point is, similar to John Oliver’s stuff and things I’ve talked about in private, but never been given the opportunity to say it, so I decided to take it on a WWE show, a WWE-lite platform, so I decided f**k it, I’m gonna do it. I just want wrestlers to realise the power we have, and understand that we don’t have to accept whatever is given to us. We have our own terms and our own conditions and I want wrestlers to understand that it’s cool to say “no”, it’s fine. Don’t give in just because it’s got three letters and it seems like it would be cool. Just think about yourself and don’t cave into a corporate power just because they tell you, “look at all this exposure you get’. Well how about you treat us right? How about a billion dollar corporation that is able to provide healthcare to it’s wrestlers. Clearly they don’t care. So yeah that bothers me”.