Davienne On Tommaso Ciampa’s Influence On Her Career, Learning From Him

Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Davienne recently discussed learning with Tommaso Ciampa early in her career and the impact he’s had on her. Davienne was a guest on Women’s Wrestling Talk and discussed working with Ciampa when they were both part of the New England wrestling scene.

“He probably doesn’t even remember me,” she said when talking about how he gave her advice (per Fightful). “I hope he does because he did leave a lasting impact on me. When I first started training, I was probably close to a year, and I had my first match about eight months in. He was recovering from an injury. I was working very close to the New England Pro Wrestling Academy, so I would get to class 45 minutes to an hour early. He would just roll around with me and help me. The boys were like, ‘Why does Tommaso like you? He hates girls.’ I would reply, ‘I don’t know because I’m here and he just wants somebody to roll around with?’ Then when I was having my first match he went over stuff for me to do. He texted me after and asked if we got to do any of the stuff that we called. I told him, no, and he was just saying, ‘Screw her. you’re better.'”

She continued, “One word of advice he gave me was when I went to Japan. I was 21, and everybody was saying, ‘Oh my God, you’re in Japan. Oh, it’s gonna be amazing.’ He pulled me aside and said ‘try to not get too homesick because I know it’s gonna be hard.’ He was the only one to say that. I was like, man, like he just gets it. He’s just like one of the best, and to see where he’s at now is just so incredible. He’s so talented. He’s still one of my favorite wrestlers to watch.”