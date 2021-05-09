wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Reveals His Dream Singles Opponent, Favorite AEW Matches
Dax Harwood answered fan questions on Twitter tonight. He named Tomohiro Ishii as his bucket list singles opponent, said his favorite matches of his in AEW so far have been the match against the Young Bucks at Full Gear and his singles match against Jack Perry, said that if the FTR vs. Young Bucks match had been in front of a live crowd it would have been his favorite match, and more. All his answers are below.
Tomohiro Ishii https://t.co/6jOWLNoq41
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Toss up.
Vs Young Bucks at Full Gear
Vs Jack Perry https://t.co/nr0L3xh8jS
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Not sure, but if it was in front of a sold out crowd, #1. https://t.co/yjmacTZxEX
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Garth Brooks. The Dance.
Closely followed by Eric Church. A Man Who Was Gonna Die Young https://t.co/0IrakCops5
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Ask the EVPs https://t.co/nnTK5JuqrY
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
30 mins- 1 hr everyday. https://t.co/S3QpgI7s2O
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Wtf you do this to me?! https://t.co/XJ576MFUR8
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
WTF is marvel? https://t.co/VaQg3jEazA
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Honestly, I want to be looked at just like Arn. In his time, not everyone understood how good he was. 25 years later, they realize who was the guy in the ring making the magic happen https://t.co/s5sHZExLdD
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Dem Boys https://t.co/eH2pR4CqpE
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
American Alpha https://t.co/xj5Ous0LL4
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
For what we want to accomplish, yes. https://t.co/Hfk32QqisK
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Whichever would be the biggest payday https://t.co/TYjxBk1SIl
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
Play football https://t.co/QoyMVBXuGY
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
V good. Dem boys https://t.co/4cUNv7slOg
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Collision 2021) 05.07.2021 Review
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon’s Storyline With Shawn Michaels & God, Reason Steve Austin vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen
- Jim Ross On Pushing For Steve Austin In WCW, Why He Didn’t Like WCW’s Portrayal Of Johnny B. Badd Character
- Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More