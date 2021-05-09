Dax Harwood Reveals His Dream Singles Opponent, Favorite AEW Matches

Dax Harwood answered fan questions on Twitter tonight. He named Tomohiro Ishii as his bucket list singles opponent, said his favorite matches of his in AEW so far have been the match against the Young Bucks at Full Gear and his singles match against Jack Perry, said that if the FTR vs. Young Bucks match had been in front of a live crowd it would have been his favorite match, and more. All his answers are below.

Tomohiro Ishii https://t.co/6jOWLNoq41 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Toss up.

Vs Young Bucks at Full Gear

Vs Jack Perry https://t.co/nr0L3xh8jS — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Not sure, but if it was in front of a sold out crowd, #1. https://t.co/yjmacTZxEX — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Garth Brooks. The Dance. Closely followed by Eric Church. A Man Who Was Gonna Die Young https://t.co/0IrakCops5 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Ask the EVPs https://t.co/nnTK5JuqrY — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

30 mins- 1 hr everyday. https://t.co/S3QpgI7s2O — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Wtf you do this to me?! https://t.co/XJ576MFUR8 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

WTF is marvel? https://t.co/VaQg3jEazA — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Honestly, I want to be looked at just like Arn. In his time, not everyone understood how good he was. 25 years later, they realize who was the guy in the ring making the magic happen https://t.co/s5sHZExLdD — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Dem Boys https://t.co/eH2pR4CqpE — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

American Alpha https://t.co/xj5Ous0LL4 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

For what we want to accomplish, yes. https://t.co/Hfk32QqisK — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Whichever would be the biggest payday https://t.co/TYjxBk1SIl — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021

Play football https://t.co/QoyMVBXuGY — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 9, 2021