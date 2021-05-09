wrestling / News

Dax Harwood Reveals His Dream Singles Opponent, Favorite AEW Matches

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
The Revival The Revolt Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood FTR WWE

Dax Harwood answered fan questions on Twitter tonight. He named Tomohiro Ishii as his bucket list singles opponent, said his favorite matches of his in AEW so far have been the match against the Young Bucks at Full Gear and his singles match against Jack Perry, said that if the FTR vs. Young Bucks match had been in front of a live crowd it would have been his favorite match, and more. All his answers are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Ashish

More Stories

loading