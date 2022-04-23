Dax Harwood and Mick Foley React to Reports Of Bret Hart Allegedly Signing New WWE Deal

It was reported yesterday that the reason AEW hadn’t brought Bret Hart in to manage FTR is because AEW believes that Hart quietly signed a substantial contract from WWE. That deal would prevent him from appearing in AEW but not elsewhere.

Mick Foley reacted to the news, wondering how he could get some of that money. He wrote: “Dear @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR – can you guys start mentioning me on here and tag @VinceMcMahon in? Thanks, Mick”

Dax Harwood replied: “REPORT: Mick Foley to manage Bret Hart who will manage FTR.”

