Dax Harwood Says Bret Hart Is One of the Best People He’s Ever Met

Dax Harwood has always been open about his appreciation for Bret Hart, and he added to that in a recent interview. The FTR member spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and talked about how, while he knows everyone has their critics online, the WWE Hall of Famer is one of the “greatest human beings” he’s ever met.

“I’ll say this. Bret, he’s passionate and he has a reason to feel the way he feels,” Harwood said. “He is Bret Hart and he has given so much to this business. He has earned every bit of it and he’s allowed to have whatever opinion he has. There are people that don’t like my work and don’t like working with me and that’s okay because that’s their opinion. I’ve said it before, if someone like Booker T. went on his podcast and said, ‘I’m not a fan of Dax Harwood,’ that’s okay, because that’s not me personally. If he said, ‘Dax Harwood is a shitty person and a shitty father,’ then we got a problem. But you have the right to your opinion and how you feel about my character and my work. If you think my work is not good, that’s okay. I don’t mind that. But Bret, I talked to him yesterday, overall he is a very positive person. He is one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever met before. I get a lot of flack online when I talk about him, but at one time it was the fan in me, but now it’s the human being in me, how much I love him and respect him, how much he’s done for me, dude.”

Harwood has paid tribute to Hart several times, especially over the last couple of years including incorporating some of the Hitman’s moves into his repertoire. Hart has also managed FTR on the independents on a couple of occasions.