Dax Harwood Celebrates Eighteen Years In Wrestling

In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood noted that today marks his eighteenth year as a wrester, as he started in 2004.

He wrote: “Today, 18 years as a professional wrestler. When I first started, all I ever wanted to do was “good” for wrestling. I love it so much; usually to my detriment. Now, I look around & see the “good” it’s done for me & my family; that’s what matters. Let’s get this legacy. Thank yall.”