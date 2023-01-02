Dax Harwood Says CM Punk Called Him After All Out Brawl, How Accurate Reporting Has Been

On the first episode of his new podcast, FTR With Dax Harwood, one-half of FTR talked at length about CM Punk. Harwood described his night at All Out, the locker room atmosphere in AEW, when he learned about the drama at the scrum and in the locker room, and his take on the veracity of journalism afterward. Read on for the highlights:

On how cliqueish or divided the locker room is: “Like I told you, in the male locker room, every single person gets along. That’s why I enjoy it so much. That’s why I always bring the tequila. Everybody in that male locker room gets along great. As far as a divide goes? I mean, everyone has their friends and has the people that they like to hang out with. That’s fine. I don’t think there is a divide. I don’t even think people consider anybody to be a clique. Like I said, in that male locker room, everyone gets along great. There are people that have their own locker rooms, for sure.”

On how the night was a good time prior to the scrum: “I had my wife and my daughter there with me; Cash had his girlfriend with him. It was just such a good time. So of course as soon as my match is over I shower up, we have a couple of drinks with the guys real quick, grabbed my girls, and we headed back to the hotel. I was laying in the bed and I got a text from one of the wrestlers that said “is this shit true.” I had no idea what he was talking about.”

On CM Punk calling Dax that same night: “Right after that, I got a call from my buddy CM Punk and he told me what happened. I was like, you’re lying to me dude. There’s no way that happened. He was covered in blood from the match! He Facetimed me! I was laying in bed with my wife, my daughter was in the pullout sofa bed. This was that night. He just said “hey, I just want to let you know you’re gonna hear some things, but I wanted you to hear it from me. This is what happened.” That’s when I first heard about it.”

On how accurate the dirt sheet reporting has been: “Obviously, I wasn’t there. What I’ve heard that is reported, there are elements of truth in it. But then there are also some things that raise a red flag to me. It seems like we’re only getting a portion of the story, or what this journalist wants to put out. Whether he has a bias or whether he has a grudge against one of the parties, that’s just how I felt. But I also knew that I didn’t know the whole story.”

On nobody having 100% of the truth: “I also felt that the stories that I had heard, from a few people that I don’t feel would blatantly lie to me. I do think there are bits of truth but I also believe that some of the fans have read too much into it and I think that they should let what happened die down. When it’s all said and done, I can’t tell you that I know 100% of the truth. I know what I perceive to be the truth. From the things that I have read and heard, there is partial truth, and things that are a bit exaggerated.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit FTR with Dax Harwood h/t 411mania for the transcription.