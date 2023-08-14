Dax Harwood Commemorates 19th Anniversary Of First Match

Dax Harwood competed in his first wrestling match 19 years ago today, and he took to social media to commemorate the anniversary. Harwood posted to Twitter on Sunday to reflect on the anniversary, writing:

“19 years ago, today, I wrestled my very first match. I love professional wrestling. Like LOVE it. To the point of hate, doubt, frustration, insecurity, etc. This is sappy, but, if a guy who’s 5’10”, bald, chubby, crazy ass accent can make it, so can y’all. Top Guys out”

Harwood is one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions with his FTR partner Cash Wheeler. They will defend their titles against the Young Bucks at AEW All In.