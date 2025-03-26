wrestling / News

Dax Harwood Comments on Rated FTR Segment on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Rated FTR Dax Harwood Image Credit: AEW

As noted, Rated FTR will be appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite with a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone. FTR’s Dax Harwood has since commented on tonight’s segment, highlighting what he might be talking about later tonight.

Dax Harwood wrote on social media, “A lifetime worth of memories, all in one moment. Tonight, I have a lot to get off my chest. #AEWDynamite”

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

