Dax Harwood Compares Rated FTR To Runs With Randy Orton & CM Punk

FTR is allied with Adam Copeland in AEW now, and Dax Harwood recently weighed in on what differentiates the run from FTR’s alliances with Randy Orton & CM Punk. FTR (as the Revival) partnered with Orton during their WWE run and with Punk during Punk’s time in AEW. Hardwood spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and talked about how, while the three trios have similarities, there are some differences as well.

“I do think this is different,” Harwood said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think the run that we had, or the run that we could have had, with Punk was kind of altered by a few injuries. I think that would have been very successful. Again, it was three really good friends. I think our run with Randy would have been extremely successful. It lasted for two months and what we did was great. It could have gone on a lot longer.”

He continued, “But this with Adam I think is way different… We call and talk to each other every single day. We’re very likeminded. Even outside the business, we’re very like-minded, like Adam said, goal oriented but also family oriented.”

Rated FTR teamed up to battle the Death Riders on this week’s Fight For the Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite and came away with the win.