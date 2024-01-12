Dax Harwood Says Daniel Garcia Is Heading Toward AEW’s Main Event Scene

Dax Harwood is impressed with Daniel Garcia and believes he is destined to grace the main event in AEW. Harwood spoke with Jeff Snyder for a new interview and said that he was impressed with Garcia’s performance in the AEW Continental Classic, noting that it’s the start of his rise to the top of the card.

“This is the ascension of Daniel Garcia,” Harwood said (per Wrestling Inc). “He [did] great in the Continental Classic. He’s resonating with the fans. They’re starting to care about him, and I think that at this time next year … we’ll be talking about Daniel Garcia in the main event.”

Garcia helped FTR on last week’s episode of AEW Collision, coming out to make the save for them during their match with House of Black.