– While speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at WrestleCade, FTR member Dax Harwood had high praise for the passion of former AEW World Champion CM Punk, who recently had a falling out with AEW. He also shared his thoughts on Sasha Banks and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

His thoughts on The Briscoes: “Oh, my God. Two guys who never back down from us. Sometimes guys, after we work with them, they’re not very happy because we do tend to hit very hard. Not the Briscoes, man. They stood there with us, nose to nose. They weren’t gonna let us out do them and we weren’t gonna let them out to us. Goddang, man. They might be the greatest tag team of all time. They haven’t made the mainstream effect the guys like the Young Bucks or us have, but, man, as a working team with longevity, they may be it. I don’t know.”

Harwood on Sasha Banks: “Another person who is just as passionate about wrestling as I am to the point where it does get her in trouble because I think people would rather you just sit back and shy away from the drama. The biggest

quote that I live by is, ‘If you’re not controversial, you’re not worth remembering.’ I love her so much. She’s a great human being, incredible professional wrestler. Maybe the best woman wrestler of all time. I don’t know what she’s going to do. I talk to her all the time. I don’t know what she’s going to do, but whatever she does, I hope it makes her happy because she deserves that.”

Dax Harwood on CM Punk: “Goddang. Again the same thing as Sasha, a man who obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, but around the wrestling world, and sometimes his detractors are louder than him and get their news out more than he does. But again it all comes from a place of passion. When he first came into the company, I remember talking to Cash and I said, ‘If this motherf***er omes in and if he says something about how I dress,’ like a dress code or whatever, ‘We’re gonna have a problem.’ He came in and he was the complete opposite. He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around to the end of the show and anybody that had questions, he answered the questions. He loves wrestling. Just like me, he is unabashedly a professional wrestling fan. Just like Sasha, I talk to him every day and whatever he decides to do in his life, I hope it [brings him happiness] and joy, because he deserves it, man. We all deserve joy and happiness.”

Punk himself previously praised Dax Harwood as the wrestler of the year. It’s been previously rumored that AEW is negotiating a buyout of the remainder of CM Punk’s AEW contract.