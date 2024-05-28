Dax Harwood Looks Back At Four Years With AEW In New Post

FTR is celebrating four years with AEW, and Dax Harwood took to social media to reflect on his tenure there. The tag team debuted on the May 27th, 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite and Harwood posted to Instagram to comment on the anniversary.

Harwood wrote:

I’d be remiss if I didn’t speak on our 4 year Anniversary here at AEW. Sometimes, online, I get a lot of flack for either defending AEW too often, or being soft when it comes to the criticisms of the company. Mostly by ex-wrestling personalities who now have an outlet to speak and use AEW for clicks & likes, which is completely ironic because they all hope for the very worst for the company that they monetize the most from.

ANYWAY…I get a lot of flack, and sometimes, that does suck. However, without this company, I doubt I’d still be in wrestling. All I ever wanted was to do something GOOD for pro wrestling. That was never going to happen without AEW. I was watching my career and my hopes of a legacy in the industry that I’ve loved for over 30 years, fade away. Then AEW came along.

Now, I’ve had the greatest matches of my career; some even say the best tag matches of all time. I’ve become a 10 WORLD Tag Team Champion. I’ve won numerous awards from internationally reputable organizations. Above all, I’ve made a living that takes care of my family (yes I know I say it all the time) incredibly well, all because of AEW.

So yeah, maybe I do defend the company too much. Maybe I do defend my boss too much. But it’s all done from a place of absolute love and passion for this profession. A LOVE that we all, as fans, have! And if that makes me wrong, then I can deal with that.

Thank you AEW for 4 years. I’m looking forward to 40 more.

Top Guys, out.