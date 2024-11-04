wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Considers FTR vs. Bang Bang Gang in AEW One of His Best
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood praised FTR’s 2-out-of-3 falls match with the Bang Bang Gang on Collision last year. He said it might be one of the team’s best.
He wrote: “Watched this today. Maybe our best ever.”
Watched this today. Maybe our best ever. https://t.co/P3fOxF1H7N
— Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) November 4, 2024
