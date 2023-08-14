Dax Harwood Talks History Between FTR And The Young Bucks

In a recent interview with DAZN Wrestling, FTR’s Dax Harwood discussed the shared history between his team and The Young Bucks in advance of their upcoming match at AEW All In (per Wrestling Inc). Harwood also offered some details on their rivalries and previous confrontations leading up to this third match for both teams in AEW. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On the scope and impact of the All In bout: “I think that it would be, it has the potential if — you know, if these guys decide they want to do it — I think it has the potential to be the biggest match of Cash and I’s career.”

On the two shows where the teams have fought previously: “Before we even came to AEW, all you heard about was FTR vs. Young Bucks — excuse me, The Revival versus the Young Bucks — what would happen if those two teams got in the ring. You know, the first match we had was during the pandemic — and I loved it, I’m very proud of the match, but if we could have had that Full Gear match 2020 in front of 10,000 people, it would have been that much more special. And then our second match was on ‘Dynamite,’ I actually enjoyed that match better than the pay-per-view match.”

On the underlying reasons for their collevtive rivalry: “I feel that there’s some underlying tension between the two teams. Not saying that we dislike each other, but there’s some underlying tension because we think — and, you know, this is a shoot — we honestly think we’re the best tag team of our generation and could be the best tag team of all time, and I think they feel the same way about themselves.”

On the appreciation he has for The Young Bucks: “I mean I respect the hell out of them. They carried tag team wrestling for quite a while we were on the main roster in WWE and not doing anything.”