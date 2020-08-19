Dax Harwood Details the Injury Scare That Kept FTR Off Dynamite’s Tag Team Appreciation Night

FTR was looking forward to competing an AEW’s Tag Team Appreciation Night episode of Dynamite, but were unable to after an injury scare and Dax Harwood discussed what happened during an appearance on the Battleground Podcast. AEW announced the Tag Team Appreciation night in the segment where the team officially signed their AEW contracts, but they were unable to compete after Harwood had an scary moment the week before, which he revealed aggravated an old injury. You can check out the highlights and full audio below:

On the knee injury he’s been dealing with for years: “Since I played high school football — and actually, back when I was in high school I loved football, loved everything about it. I had, someone chop blocked me and I tore my ACL. That was in 2002. So my right knee has always given me some problems, and there’s a big story that I’ll tell on a different time when we have more time. But I had a clean out of my knee and come to find out, the doctor who did my surgery in 2004 left an actual pants button in my knee … Yeah, it’s a real — it’s a long story. Anyway, that button had been there for you know, a decade or whatever, and had been chipping away at my cartilage. And so I have this terrible knee. And it’s gotten way better, but I wear the brace on my knee only for mental [support], it helps me when I’m in the ring ’cause I don’t have to think about it if I have that brace on.”

On his injury scare and how his knee is doing: “Anyway, Cash came off the rope with an elbow drop. I just kinda tweaked my knee a little bit and I haven’t gotten an MRI yet to check it out. But I’m doing some rehab and icing it, and just taking precautionary measures.”

