Dax Harwood Lashes Out At Wrestling Fans For Booing Him, Says This Generation Is ‘Cooked’

May 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood lashed out at wrestling fans for booing him on a recent episode of AEW Collision, claiming he did nothing wrong. FTR turned heel back at Dynasty by assaulting Cope after their Trios title match.

Harwood wrote: “What did I ever do to deserve this from the AEW fans? Seriously. I’ve broken my body for you for 5 years & this is what I get? This generation of wrestling fans are cooked.

