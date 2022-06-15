Dax Harwood Says Being Managed By Bret Hart Was The Best Night Of His Career

Bret Hart managed FTR at a recent event, and noted Bret superfan Dax Harwood has called it the best night of his career. As previously reported, Bret Hart accompanies FTR to the ring for their match at Big Time Wrestling this past weekend.

FTR spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview about the match, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

Harwood on being managed by Bret: “That night was a culmination of a journey that’s been ongoing for more than 30 years. I was watching the King of the Ring pay-per-view 29 years ago, where I got to see Bret Hart wrestle three matches and tell three different stories that night. That’s also the night I told my mother I was going to be a pro wrestler. I know who I am. I don’t have the total package—I’m not tall, I don’t have the body, I have a southern accent. Overcoming all those odds and getting to perform with my hero—not just my favorite wrestler, but my lifetime hero—it was the greatest night of my career. If you saw me smiling, it’s because I couldn’t hide that look on my face.”

Harwood on how the planned finish originall involved Hart: “We asked Bret if we could finish the match with a triple sharpshooter. Bret said, ‘I haven’t done a sharpshooter in 10 years.’ Then he paused, thought about it, and said, ‘But I’ll try it.’ It didn’t go the way he wanted, but he f**king tried it. That’s the type of man he is. He believes in us, and he wanted to make that moment as special as possible. He felt that we’ve given something to him, and he wanted to give back to us. The match was good, but nothing will top the moment. That’s what meant everything to me.”