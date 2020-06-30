Various News: Dax Harwood’s Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling, Zack Ryder Figure Unboxing, Bellas on New E! Show

– Dax Harwood’s Mount Rushmore of Wrestling would be four Bret Harts.

4 Bret Harts https://t.co/G0dBpu6YoD — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 30, 2020

– Zack Ryder unboxes the Jakks Pacific Bone Crunching Action “Championship TItle Series” 4-Pack.

– Brie & Nikki Bella, NeNe Leakes, Terry Dubrow, Kandi Burruss, Dorinda Medley and more are set to be part of Celebrity Call Center which premieres July 13 on E!