Dax Harwood Says No One Admires Bret Hart More Than He Does, Talks Bret Managing FTR At Upcoming Show

Dax Harwood is adamant that he is the biggest Bret Hart wrestling fan on the planet, and he really means it. The FTR member talked about his admiration for the WWE Hall of Famer, who will accompany them to the ring at Big Time Wrestling’s June 10 show, on the latest Barstool Rasslin’ interview with Brandon Walker. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his love of Bret: “I think people can resonate with admiration for their heroes. Obviously, there is nobody on planet earth that has more admiration for Bret Hart than me. I can promise you, there is not one person.”

On people online who might say they love Bret more than him: They’ll try to and I’ll beat the shit out of them. There is nobody that has more admiration for Bret because personally, without him even knowing it, he’s done a lot of shit for me. I think people can resonate with that and they are like, ‘these guys can meet their hero and work with their hero, I would love to do that.’ That’s what they want.”

On Bret appearing with them next month: “Those are cooler for me. I would love for Bret to be here (in AEW) and do all that, but I would rather do one night, tuff like we’re doing with Bret and (Mick) Foley. Dennis Condrey, the night after Bret. Those are cooler because it’s one night, we get to pay our respect and be out there with these guys. As far as AEW and full-time, I’m happy it being me and Dax and doing our thing. We had a manager for a long time and now that we don’t, I’m okay with it being the two of us and seeing what happens.”