– During a recent interview with SEScoops, AEW star Dax Harwood addressed the continuing drama between CM Punk and AEW, including Punk’s recently deleted post on Instagram. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dax Harwood and CM Punk finally telling his truth about what happened at All Out: “Until January, all you could hear about [in regards to Brawl Out] was from Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez. They’re not there, you know what I mean? They’re not there. As much as they think they’re getting fed the truth, it’s one version of the truth. Jon [Moxley] is just as obligated, he has his own obligation to tell the truth, just like I did. It’s just crazy that I told my truth and some of my peers got upset with me. Jon is just telling his truth, that’s all, and that’s totally okay, man. His truth, it correlates with mine. The speculation of the drama, quote on quote, that happens in every single sports team on every single roster in every single sport. I’ve played high school football my whole high school life. I’ve played high school basketball, beyond that in Community College I went there. The amount of times that I got into scuffles with people on my team and then right after that, we’re like ‘God damn, we’re stupid. That’s stupid.’ That’s all it is.”

On the fight at All Out happening in an age of social media: “It just happens to be in this day and age of social media, everybody hears about it because a lot of backstage people, a lot of our wrestlers think they’re gonna gain something from it and that’s okay if they think that, but they’re not. The story they spin is only gonna hurt AEW because people think there is this drama. I’ll tell you this, I bet in the last year, over the last year, Cash and I have spent well over $5,000 on tequila for the locker room because the camaraderie is so good. That’s probably lowballing it too. We bought it because we want the boys and the girls, we want the camaraderie of the locker room to be so strong because the stronger the locker room, the better the product. So the drama that we hear about, I promise you because I’m there, I promise you it’s over inflated. I promise you it’s not as dramatic as it’s made out to be.”