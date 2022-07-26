Dax Harwood on Getting a Message From Sting on AEW Dynamite Grandslam Match

– During the ROH Death Before Dishonor Media scrum, FTR’s Dax Harwood discussed getting a voicemail from Sting. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dax Harwood on the Sting & Darby Allin vs. FTR match at Dynamite Grand Slam: “Arthur Ashe last year, we had this match with Sting. I went to Sting the week before, in catering. He had relatively just comeback. I said, ‘I know at 62, you probably have some doubt in your mind, and that’s okay. We all do, we’re all insecure, but if there’s ever a night you want to go 30 minutes, next week is your night. I promise you, we can make sure…we know Sting better than you know Sting. We can make sure that happens.'”

Dax Harwood on getting a call from Sting : “We had the match at Arthur Ashe and I was on vacation with my family, I got a call from Sting. We were on the beach, I come back up, look at my phone and go ‘what number is this?’ I listen to this voicemail, it’s a three-minute voicemail from Sting. I still have it saved on my phone. He said, ‘I can’t thank you enough. You guys went out of your way to make sure I looked as good as possible. I was so afraid that I embarrassed myself. Then I got on Twitter and read the results and the reviews, and people still love me.’ I’m like, ‘You’re Sting. Of course people still love you.’ He had that doubt. Those are the things that I remember. My hero from when I was a kid, has a voicemail to me, he took time out of his day to call me and say, ‘You guys are the best I’ve ever been in the ring with. Thank you so much. That made my career.’ Those are the things that mean the most to me.”