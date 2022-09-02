Dax Harwood On Why Cash Wheeler Thought About Quitting Wrestling Last Year

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently appeared on The Walkway To Fight Club podcast (h/t WrestlingInc) and Harwood noted that Wheeler thought about quitting wrestling last year after he cut his arm on a turnbuckle hook and suffered nerve damage on the July 28th, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite and also talked about his own struggles with anxiety. Highlights of their comments are below.

Dax Harwood on how Cash Wheeler thought about quitting wrestling last year: “Cash tore his arm open and I watched him almost bleed out, and then at the same time I was going through this dark period of anxiety and I had no idea how to handle it,” Harwood admitted. “So we had to do a lot of soul searching within each other, but also with each other, to the point where, and I don’t think he minds if I tell you, but to the point where he wanted to quit last year.”

Dax on wanting to remember to have fun: “I was bringing anxiety to work and then work was causing more anxiety,” Harwood explained. “He said, ‘Look, if we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna have fun doing it. We’re not gonna let it mentally kill us and physically kill us. If we’re gonna do it let’s have fun, and if we’re not having fun, we’re not gonna do it.'”