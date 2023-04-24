wrestling / News
Dax Harwood On Why He Didn’t Discuss WWE-Saudi Arabia Plane Incident On His Podcast
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
Back in 2019, a WWE flight from Saudi Arabia back to the United States was delayed. There were many rumors about why the situation happened (including money disagreements and more), but the official reason was said to be mechanical issues with the plane. In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood revealed why he never discussed the situation on his FTR podcast, even though he was there.
He wrote: “Honestly, I was afraid if I told the truth about what happened, I would’ve been found dead somewhere in my house.”
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 23, 2023
