Dax Harwood On Why NJPW Was One Of The Reasons They Left WWE

July 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Dax Harwood spoke about how FTR wanted to become IWGP tag Team Champions and that’s one of the reason they left WWE.

He said: “Before AEW became a thing, our idea was to finish up WWE, go to Japan, and we wanted to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships. To be able to Internationally do what we’ve done here in the states is awesome too. When we were making our decision on taking our career into our own hands a few years ago and leaving, like, New Japan was one of the reasons,” Wheeler said. “We wanted to go and wrestle in New Japan. We wanted to win these titles.

