Dax Harwood Says He’s Out Of Action Due to Back Injury From AEW Dynasty

Dax Harwood has announced that he’s on the shelf due to an injury that he suffered back at AEW Dynasty. The FTR member posted a video on Twitter in which he announced that he will be out of action for an undetermined amount of time due to the injury, as you can see below.

Harwood noted that he suffered the injury when giving Matt Jackson a piledriver in the match, and that he didn’t tell the medical staff and executives in AEW about it. He apologized to the AEW staff, in particular the medical staff, about not being more up front with the matter as he thought he could “tough through” the injury which included a severe hematoma on his back. He said that he felt FTR was riding a momentum high and didn’t want to take himself and Cash Wheeler off the road, but that he had an X-ray done on his back and lower pelvis. Combined with him explaining how long he had been dealing with it, AEW’s Doc Sampson took him off the road immediately.

Harwood went on to say that failure to deal with the injury could lead to early retirement which he obviously doesn’t want, and said he and Wheeler are going to be off TV for a while. He said he hoped to be back soon and thanked thanked the fans and people at AEW.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Wheeler for a quick and full recovery.