Dax Harwood Says His Passion For Wrestling Gets Him In Trouble Sometimes

Dax Harwood is passionate about the wrestling business and it sometimes gets him in trouble, but he says that’s just the way he is. The FTR member spoke with Fightful for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On how his passion for wresting sometimes gets taken out of context: “I’ve tried to be a little better about that because I feel like sometimes, to the fans and to the office and to wrestlers—not just in AEW, but for my whole career—my passion gets taken out of context sometimes, and I do it to myself. But I am enamored and I love wrestling so much. I’ve said it before but it’s like an [entity] to me. It has done so good for me. As a kid, it took care of me and kept me out of trouble. When I didn’t feel like I had anybody that loved me, wrestling loved me. So I owe so much to wrestling.”

On not being able to just sit back and say nothing: “A lot of people say this online, too, it would be easy for me to sit back and just collect my check and eat catering and come in for a day and go back home. But I don’t operate that way. If I don’t have anything to show my daughter, if I can’t go home and tell my daughter, ‘If you work hard, you can do whatever you want,’ then I’m failing at life and I’m failing at being a father. But if I say, ‘Finley, you can be the first woman president of the United States,’ and I can say, ‘Because daddy, at 5’9, who was almost a 300 pound kid, with a terrible ass southern accent, made it to the top or close to the top of his profession that he dreamed about,’ man, she can do anything she wants. So I bring it on myself. I understand that. I try to do better about that. I tell Cash all the time, ‘I apologize,’ but I try to do better. But all comes from a place of passion and not from a place of malice.”

On how his stance can get him in trouble sometimes: “Yeah. Sometimes. Because being too passionate can get you in a lot of trouble, which it has. But also being not passionate enough can make — it hasn’t happened in AEW, but in WWE — at least at a period of time, people who didn’t care too much got the opportunities. Maybe because they didn’t care so much and they’re like, ‘Oh, let’s make something out of this guy.’ Whereas Cash and I would go out and work with Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for 30 / 45 minutes or we try to kill it every single house show and hope and pray that they would put us on the next pay-per-view or the next RAW. Then it wouldn’t happen and we’d get discouraged and we’d work even harder the next loop. So it’s our fault, but…”

On being grateful to his fans: “Any fans that are listening, I am very grateful and very fortunate to have the fans that I have. I like being a good guy, man. I enjoy it. I never thought that I would bring joy to people. I never had that as a kid growing up. I never felt that way. I never felt like I had someone to love me except for Bret. That’s why I’m so emotionally connected to him. But to the fans who think I am a crybaby or think I am this person who just complains online, fuck you. I’m just kidding. No, no, no. I’m just kidding.”

On his critics: “What I want to say is, you can continue to hate me and you can continue to think my work is boring. That’s okay. You deserve that. But please know as a human being who loves wrestling, it all comes from a place of passion because I love it way more than any other fan that I know of. I just want to do good for wrestling so when I’m done at the end of the day, people can say, ‘That Dax guy or FTR, they shaped a generation of tag team wrestling.’ That’s my biggest goals.”