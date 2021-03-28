Dax Harwood Points Out He Doesn’t Use Leg Slaps for His Kicks (Video)

– Earlier today, Dax Harwood of FTR and The Pinnacle shared a clip from his six-man tag team match that took place on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. FTR and Shawn Spears beat The Varsity Blondes and Dante Martin.

In the match clip, you see Harwood kicking Brian Pillman Jr. without utilizing any type of leg slap. Dax Harwood wrote in the caption, “Not a leg slap in sight.”

As previously reported, WWE is said to have sent a memo to talent that bans the use of thigh or leg slaps in matches. There was also reportedly a sign backstage made out to talent that reads, “Do not slap leg when kicking.”

The story was also made fun of on a recent episode of Being the Elite.