Dax Harwood Praises the Work of Bret Hart and Steve Austin, Their Focus on the ‘Little Things’

– During a recent exchange on Twitter, AEW wrestler and Pinnacle member Dax Harwood had high praise for the work of Bret Hart and Steve Austin in their matches after Conrad Thompson was commenting on a clip of Bret Hart selling a whip to the corner turnbuckle by Stone Cold Steve Austin. You can view that exchange below.

Harwood initially tweeted, “The two greatest at the ‘little things.’ That’s why, 25 years later, they’re more revered now than in their active years. I told Arn all I wanted was for the fans to look back at my work in the same light they look back at his. They made everyone better.”

Harwood added on Bret Hart, “I’ve said it for years. @BretHart is the most underrated seller of all time. Same with his promos. In a world of overacting & over-the-top characters, he was a real as it got. THAT’S why he had/has this connection with the fans that no other wrestler has ever been able to duplicate.”

