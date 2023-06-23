Dax Harwood Reacts To Dave Meltzer’s Report of ‘Divisiveness’ In AEW

Earlier today, it was reported that CM Punk’s promo on AEW Collision last Saturday added to the “divisiveness” in the AEW locker room. However, one AEW wrestler said this wasn’t the case. In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood reacted to the report and talked about bringing his daughter to the Dynamite taping on Wednesday.

He wrote: “I can’t thank everyone in AEW enough for how well they treated Finley this week at ‘Dynamite.’ You all made her feel so special. If there is a ‘divisiveness’ that a certain individual is reporting, I didn’t see it AT ALL. Check the ‘Collision’ locker room too. This is a family.”