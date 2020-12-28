Dax Harwood Recalls Story of Brodie Lee Helping Him and His Wife Through A Miscarriage

In a series of posts on Twitter, Dax Harwood of FTR told a story about how Brodie Lee helped him and his wife get through a miscarriage she had three years ago.

He wrote: “3 years ago, my wife had a miscarriage. We didn’t tell very many people. We told the Hubers. During a difficult time in our lives, Jon & Amanda would text and call my wife and I just to see how we were doing. They sent flowers, cards, and care packages. That’s the kind of people they are. That’s the kind of people this world needs. That’s the kind of person I need to be. I love you Jon. Thanks for everything. This Knob Creek is for you.”

Bayley replied: “I’ll join ya. Cheers to both of your beautiful families.”

