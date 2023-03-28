Dax Harwood Says FTR Have Made a Decision On Their Future

On a recent edition of FTR with Dax Harwood, the outspoken Harwood revealed that he and partner Cash Wheeler have made a decision about their wrestling future. Read on for Dax’s thoughts.

On he and Dax needing to make a decision: “I talked to Dan today on the phone, and we talked about what we wanted to accomplish, and the legacy obviously we wanted to leave. I think we’ve left a pretty good one so far, but we want to further leave. Talked about a schedule. Talked about money. A little bit of everything. And we talked about this before, but it’s coming down to nut-cutting time, dude, so we needed to make a decision about where we wanted to go. If we decide to sign a contract, right? If that’s where we go, or that’s what we decide to do. We don’t have to sign the contract in April. We can take a few weeks, months, however long we want off, if we need to. But we did need to come up with a plan, come up with a decision, and I think it’s a decision that is going to benefit us, I think it’s going to benefit my family. I think it’s going to benefit our fans as well. I think they’re going to enjoy what we decide to do.”

On knowing that fans will have different responses: “There are gonna be some people who complain about it, too. That was a thing we talked about. If we decided to stay with AEW, so many of the WWE fans would say that we were ‘too afraid’ to go back, or if we wanted to leave a ‘real legacy,’ we’d go to WWE, finish off at WrestleMania, be in their Hall of Fame, or whatever. They’d be mad at us for staying in AEW. But then on the flipside, if we decided to take our career and go back to WWE, the AEW fans would say that we ‘turned our back on the company that made us,’ the company that has taken care of us and allowed us to do the things that we love to do. A company that is also ever-growing, and a company that has defeated all the odds. Regardless what anyone wants to say, it has defeated all the odds. So the fans there are passionate. I just hope that ultimately, all wrestling fans can respect the decision that we have made, because it’s going to benefit us, it’s going to benefit, again, our families, and I think ultimately, it will benefit the legacy we want to leave.”

On not yet being able to let people know: “I can’t legally say anything yet, because there’s no pen to paper. The contract’s not finished right now. When the time comes, I think people will understand and know where we’re going and what we’re going to do. I just hope they all respect us for it, because I respect them for their opinions as well.”

