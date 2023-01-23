Dax Harwood Reveals His WWE Main Roster Salary, Recalls Asking For WWE Release

On a recent edition of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood talked about the then-Revival asking for their releases from WWE (in 2019). Dax talks contract numbers, Vince’s perception of tag team wrestling, and what is important to him. Read on for highlights:

On ‘sitting at home and collecting his money’ comments: “It would have been easy, and I heard it online all the time after news got out that we had asked for our release, ‘just collect your money, I wish I was making the money you were, or I wish I was in the position you were.’ That’s just not how I’m wired, man. Let me say about the money… it wasn’t as much money as you guys would imagine. Me and Cash, at the time I was what, thirty-four? He was thirty-one? We were rooming with each other. Travelling with each other. Splitting cars, splitting meals, splitting rooms, because we were trying to save money. That’s the thing. We had to make sure we were putting back a little bit of money because if you look back at 2019, I was number one; Baron Corbin and Cash were tied for number two as far as most matches in 2019 for WWE.”

On their main roster contract dollar amounts: “So we were on the road every single week, four days a week, five days a week. When you think I’ve signed this million dollar contract or whatever, it’s not that lucrative. Our contracts were the very bottom dollar. I’ll tell you mine, I don’t know about Cash’s. Our first contract for main roster was 125/150/175 across the three years. And that was it, y’know? Obviously there’s the potential of making more than that, and breaking that 125 barrier, with merch and PPVs and stuff like that. Then house shows as well. But that was what we had signed.”

On road expenses eating into their salary: “That is a lot of money. That is a lot of money to me right now. You gotta think about it. If I’m on the road five days a week, and I’m spending breakfast lunch and dinner, all five days a week, let’s not even talk about snacks or whatever, breakfast, lunch, and dinner five days a week on the road. While my wife is at home cooking and paying for groceries for her and my daughter. Then I’m paying for rental cars. Then I’m paying for hotels. I’m not making as much money as you think.”

On wanting more for his career: “When I hear a lot of the fans, especially then, say ‘they could’ve just sat back and had catering and made their money.’ It’s not that simple, man. Money is one thing. But there’s always been something that I’ve wanted to do for professional wrestling, and being [in WWE] at that time was not going to allow me to do that.”

On being told they would get their release: “So we had asked for our release. Initially, we were told ‘are you sure you want to do this because there’s a big quote-unquote wind of change coming, and we would love for you to be a part of it.’ We said, respectfully, we would love to have our release. We need to go out, make a name for ourselves, and hopefully come back and make more money but also increase our marketability for you. Vince said okay, I’ll have Mark Carrano contact you tomorrow and start the process. This was again, earlier in the year, not SummerSlam.”

On HHH convincing them to stick around: “Mark Carrano called and some things led to other things and we talked to Hunter. He said, ‘we can’t let you go right now. But in six months, if you’re not happy with the position you’re in in our company than we can revisit the conversation.’ We said okay, thank you. Obviously, we respected Hunter and had a lot of faith and trust in him anyway; we had no reason to doubt him. Come around SummerSlam time, we were pretty sure we weren’t going to be figured in, but we had done all we could to get our release.”

On happiness being more important to him: “I just wanted the Revival to be respected because of our abilities. What we could bring to the table. I wanted to get the opportunity to do that, and Vince just wasn’t a fan of myself and Cash, which is fine. He wasn’t a fan of tag team wrestling, which is fine. But it’s not fine for us, you understand? If I wanted to go to a job where I’m not creatively fulfilled, I would stay at home and work at Starbucks and be happy, you know? I’d be happy because one, I’d have great benefits I could give to my wife and daughter, where I wouldn’t have to pay for my own insurance, coming out of my pocket. I could work at Starbucks and see my family every single day and make coffee and be happy. If I’m working for a boss who isn’t a fan of what I do, or even the position that me and my partner are allowed to be in? Why would we want to be there?”

On how staying in WWE would have negatively affected him: “It’s easy to say well, I want to be there for the paycheque every two weeks. But I’ve told you on every episode, I am infatuated with my wife. I am in love with my wife. But what just happens if… one week, I bring home that bitterness from the road? I bring it home to her. And then I apologize before it’s time for me to leave, because I’m home for a day and a half, and then I leave. I go on the road, then I’m bitter again. And I bring it back that very next week for a day and a half, but right before I leave, I say: I’m sorry babe, I was acting out because of my job.”

On what is important to him: “And then I keep doing that every single week. And then we divorce. And then I have nothing, because she’s my everything, right? That’s what it all comes down to. It’s not just about your paycheque. It’s about your life and what you hold dear to your life. And I hold her and my daughter dear to my life, and if that was making me unhappy, and if I was bringing it home and making life more miserable for them? Then I wasn’t doing my job as a father and a husband. One dollar is not worth my happiness with my family.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit FTR h/t 411mania for the transcription.