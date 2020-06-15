wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Says FTR’s AEW Debut Was ‘A Dream’
Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, FTR made their AEW debut, defeating the Butcher and the Blade in a tag team match. In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood called the debut ‘a dream’.
He wrote: “Finally getting to reflect on Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite. Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone on the call. Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard watching OUR match from the crowd. What a dream. Thank you all for joining us on this wild ride. You never left us. We won’t let y’all down!#FTR”
Finally getting to reflect on Wednesday’s #AEWDynamite. Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone on the call. Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard watching OUR match from the crowd. What a dream. Thank you all for joining us on this wild ride. You never left us. We won’t let y’all down!#FTR✌🏼
— Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 15, 2020
