Dax Harwood Says He’d Put Young Bucks On His Tag Team Mt. Rushmore

In a recent episode of FTR, Dax Harwood revealed that he would put the Young Bucks on his Mount Rushmore of tag teams. Read on for the highlights:

On plans for FTR vs Young Bucks at All Out: “We thought that it was going to be us [Cash Wheeler and Dax] and the Young Bucks to unify all titles [at All Out], winner take all, that’s what we expected. I was pretty confident in assuming that, and you know what they say about assuming. Maybe we got some information that was crossed, and that happens in wrestling, in podcasting, in all forms of entertainment. We expected to wrestle the Young Bucks. I was very excited for that match.”

On the Young Bucks deserving to be on Mt. Rushmore of Tag Teams: “The differences that we have with them stylistically, ideology, even maybe personally, there’s no taking away that if I were going to put together a Mount Rushmore of tag teams, I would put the Young Bucks on there. I would have them right up there. Because they have defined a generation of tag team wrestling. They also completely changed a style of tag team wrestling; not a style that Cash and I adopted, just because that’s not my cup of tea. Also not my forte. I could not do half the shit, a quarter of the shit they do. They’re incredible at what they do.”

On the Young Bucks changing the perception of tag wrestling: “They did change the perception of tag team wrestling. They changed the way tag team wrestling was formatted. All the differences we may have had in the past, from 2016 all the way up until 2022, I can’t take away the fact that they should be on a Mount Rushmore of tag team wrestling.”

