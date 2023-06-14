wrestling / News
Dax Harwood Says He’s ‘Hands On’ In Creation of FTR Shirts
FTR is getting a Chicago-themed T-shirt for one night only, this Saturday at the debut of AEW Collision in the United Center. When a fan asked why FTR always has quality tees, Dax Harwood said it was because he’s directly involved in the designs.
He wrote: “Because I’m hands on with the shirts and merch. I pay for all of the outside art that is done and get the artists their money. Because I Fucking love wrestling.”
FTR getting all the good shirts why https://t.co/RNxZSj90cI
— Kev! #TheElite (@GarlandsGOAT) June 13, 2023
